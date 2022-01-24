Philips Q4 comparable sales fell 10% amid supply chain challenges, Respironics field action provision

  • Philips (NYSE:PHG) reported Q4 Group Sales of €4.9B, down 5.7% Y/Y.
  • Comparable sales declined by 10% due to headwinds caused by global supply chain challenges, postponement of equipment installations in hospitals, and consequences of the Respironics field action.
  • Comparable order intake increased 4%, driven by double-digit growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses.
  • Q4 non-GAAP EPS reached €0.57, down from €0.83 in Q4 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell 28.3% Y/Y to €905M.
  • Adjusted EBITA of €647M, or 13.1% of sales, compared to €995M, or 19.0% of sales, in Q4 2020.
  • Operating cash flow was €720M, resulting in a free cash flow of €519M
  • "In the short term, we continue to see significant volatility and headwinds related to COVID-19 and supply chain challenges, despite our ongoing mitigation efforts. Due to this, the Respironics field action and the 9% comparable sales growth in Q1 2021, we expect to start the year with a comparable sales decline, followed by a recovery and strong second half of the year," said Frans van Houten, CEO
  • For the Group, the company targets 3-5% comparable sales growth and a 40-90 basis-points improvement in Adjusted EBITA margin.
  • Previously (Jan. 24): Philips Non-GAAP EPS of €0.57, revenue of €4.94B
