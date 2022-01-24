MaxCyte sees strong Q4 and FY21 revenue growth above consensus

Jan. 24, 2022 2:44 AM ETMaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) provides preliminary update on revenue results for Q4 and FY 2021.
  • Management expects total revenue for Q4 to be more than $10M (consensus $9.29M), up from $8.5M in Q4 2020, reflecting growth of at least 17% in total revenue and at least 37% in core business revenue.
  • FY 2021 is expected to be more than $33.7M (consensus $33.18M), up from $26.2M in prior year, reflecting growth of at least 28% in total revenue and at least 36% in core business revenue.
  • Core business revenue is defined as sales or leases of instruments, sales of single-use disposables, and sales of consumables (buffer) to the cell therapy and drug discovery markets.
  • MaxCyte also generates revenue under Strategic Platform License agreements (SPLs) with cell therapy developers, such as precommercial milestone payments.
  • MaxCyte ended the year with 15 SPLs, covering more than 95 programs, of which over 15% have entered the clinic.
  • Installed base of instruments (sold or leased): >500.
  • Total potential pre-commercial milestones under SPLs: >$1.25B.
