MaxCyte sees strong Q4 and FY21 revenue growth above consensus
Jan. 24, 2022 2:44 AM ETMaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) provides preliminary update on revenue results for Q4 and FY 2021.
- Management expects total revenue for Q4 to be more than $10M (consensus $9.29M), up from $8.5M in Q4 2020, reflecting growth of at least 17% in total revenue and at least 37% in core business revenue.
- FY 2021 is expected to be more than $33.7M (consensus $33.18M), up from $26.2M in prior year, reflecting growth of at least 28% in total revenue and at least 36% in core business revenue.
- Core business revenue is defined as sales or leases of instruments, sales of single-use disposables, and sales of consumables (buffer) to the cell therapy and drug discovery markets.
- MaxCyte also generates revenue under Strategic Platform License agreements (SPLs) with cell therapy developers, such as precommercial milestone payments.
- MaxCyte ended the year with 15 SPLs, covering more than 95 programs, of which over 15% have entered the clinic.
- Installed base of instruments (sold or leased): >500.
- Total potential pre-commercial milestones under SPLs: >$1.25B.