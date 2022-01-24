Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose increases resistance against infection in people over 60: Israeli study
- Israel's Health Ministry said that a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in the country made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Reuters reports.
- The ministry also said the fourth dose, or second booster, made people over 60 twice as resistant to infection than those in the age group who received three shots of the vaccine.
- The ministry conducted study with several major Israeli universities and the Sheba centre which compared 400,000 people over 60 who received the second booster with 600,000 people in the age group who were given a third shot more than four months ago.
- Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) / BioNtech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine to people over 60 earlier this month.
- Last week, an Israeli study found out that the fourth shot increases antibodies to higher levels than the third but it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections.
