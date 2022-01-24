Erytech reports results of two eryaspase trials in pancreatic cancer at ASCO GI 2022

  • ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) announces presentation of results of two clinical trials of eryaspase in pancreatic cancer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) 2022.
  • Interim results from the Phase 1 rESPECT trial of eryaspase plus mFOLFIRINOX as first-line treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer patients, confirm good safety profile and demonstrate encouraging clinical activity.
  • The maximum tolerated dose has been declared with 5-FU 2400 mg/m2, Oxaliplatin 85 mg/m2, Irinotecan 150 mg/m2 and eryaspase 100 units/kg.
  • Full results from the TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 trial of eryaspase in second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, confirm the top-line results, reported in October 2021, and highlight potential benefit of eryaspase in subgroup of patients.
  • The prespecified subgroup of patients treated with eryaspase and FOLFIRI, a chemotherapy regimen, demonstrated a nominal increase in median overall survival of 2.3 months versus FOLFIRI alone, from 5.7 to 8 months (HR = 0.81; 95% CI, 0.6-1.1).
  • The treatment was well tolerated, and the addition of eryaspase did not enhance the cytotoxicity of chemotherapy.
  • Furthermore, the study findings open the possibility for additional study of eryaspase in combination with FOLFIRI in neo-adjuvant, adjuvant and first-line settings.
  • Earlier in November 2021, ERYP secured U.S. patent for methioninase & asparaginase in solid tumors.
