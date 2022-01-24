Interest rate menu: Goldman sees more than four Fed hikes in 2022
Jan. 24, 2022 4:05 AM ETiShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), TBTBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- An interest rate increase from the Fed this week would be a surprise, with most betting on a March start to the new hiking cycle, but some are still raising their expectations around the pace of tightening. Over the weekend, Goldman Sachs became one of the first on Wall Street to forecast the possibility of more than four rate hikes in 2022 as the central bank tries to extinguish red-hot inflation. As of the last reading on Jan. 12, the U.S. Consumer Price Index breached the 7% Y/Y level, running at its highest 12-month pace in nearly 40 years.
- Quote: "We see a risk that the [Federal Open Market Committee] will want to take some tightening action at every meeting until the inflation picture changes," Goldman economist David Mericle wrote in a note to clients. "We also increasingly see a good chance that the FOMC will want to deliver some tightening action at its May meeting, when the inflation dashboard is likely to remain quite hot. If so, that could ultimately lead to more than four rate hikes this year."
- Remember, it was only two weeks ago that Goldman touted a "four hike" forecast and futures markets have gone a long way since then to catch up with the expectations. Traders are pricing in nearly a 95% chance of a rate increase at the March meeting, and a more than 85% chance of four moves in all of 2022, according to the CME's FedWatch gauge, while similar chances of a fifth rate increase have now moved to nearly 60%. Goldman also sees the Fed starting to cut its nearly $9T balance sheet by $100B a month from July, with the process expected to run more than two years and shrink the balance sheet to a still-elevated $6.1T-$6.6T.
- Market movement: Fear of impending hikes has weighed on the market, triggering the biggest rout for the Nasdaq since the pandemic began in March 2020. The tech benchmark slumped a total of 7.6% last week, though things are turning around this morning, with futures tied to the index climbing about 1% overnight. Rising Treasury yields aren't always bad for stocks in the long-term, but expect more volatility ahead as traders continue to digest the economic landscape.