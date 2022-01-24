European stocks decline amid key business activity data
Jan. 24, 2022 4:12 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Eurozone January flash Services PMI 51.2 vs 52.2 expected, prior 53.1. Service sector output growth slowed sharply, dropping to its lowest since last April, amid soaring COVID-19 infection rates.
- Manufacturing PMI came in at 59.0 v compared to forecast of 57.5, prior 58.0. Composite PMI 52.4 vs 52.6 expected, previous 53.3.
- “The Omicron wave has led to yet another steep drop in spending on many consumer-facing services at the start of the year, with tourism, travel and recreation especially hard hit. However, so far the overall impact on the wider economy appears relatively muted, and most encouraging is the further easing of manufacturing supply chain delays despite the renewed virus wave. Not only has the alleviating supply crunch helped factories boost production, but cost pressures in manufacturing have also moderated," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit.
- London -0.54%.
- Germany -0.92%. January flash Manufacturing PMI 60.5 vs 57.0 expected, prior 57.4.
- Germany Services PMI 52.2 compared to forecast of 48.0, prior 48.7; Composite PMI 54.3 vs 49.4 expected, previous 49.9.
- January’s ‘flash’ PMI data indicated an upturn in business activity, led by a stronger performance from the manufacturing sector as supply bottlenecks showed signs of easing. Price pressures remained elevated.
- France -1.01%. January flash Services PMI 53.1 vs 55.3 expected, prior 57.0
- France Manufacturing PMI 55.5 in-line with forecast, prior 55.6; Composite PMI 52.7 vs 54.5 expected, previous 55.8.
- The services and composite readings both fell to nine-month lows as overall activity suffered amid latest wave of COVID-19 infections. Supply chain issues continue to impact the economy, with increasing inflation pressures.
- Investors watched for developments in Ukraine as tensions with Russia grow.
- The U.S. State Department recommended Sunday that all U.S. citizens in Ukraine depart the country immediately, citing Russia’s extraordinary military buildup on the border.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.10%, with tech stocks leading losses while telecoms gained.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.74%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.08%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield dropped two basis points to 1.15%.
- European futures lower. FTSE +0.10%; CAC -0.26%; DAX -0.92% and EURO STOXX -1.00%.