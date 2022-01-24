Four Seasons Education receives NYSE non-compliance letter regarding ADS trading price
Jan. 24, 2022 5:32 AM ETFour Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) has received a non-compliance letter from NYSE as trading price of it's American depositary shares is below the standard compliance.
- The company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period the company has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month.