Adtalem Global Education to divest Financial Services segment for $1B cash

Jan. 24, 2022 5:50 AM ETAdtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) to sell its Financial Services segment, which includes ACAMS, Becker Professional Education and OnCourse Learning, to a consortium of Wendel Group and Colibri Group in an all cash transaction for $1B.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of FY2022.
  • ATGE CEO comment: "This transaction is the culmination of a long-term strategy to sharpen the focus of our portfolio and greatly enhance our ability to address – at scale – the rapidly growing and unmet demand for healthcare professionals in the U.S."
  • Shares up 4% premarket.
