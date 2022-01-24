Innovent, Lilly report final results of Phase ib study of Tyvyt + bevacizumab biosimilar in liver cancer
Jan. 24, 2022 5:52 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), IVBIYIVBXFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) jointly announced the final clinical outcome and biomarker analysis of the Phase Ib study of sintilimab (Tyvyt) plus bevacizumab biosimilar injection for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
- A total of 50 patients were enrolled in final analysis, with 29 patients administered bevacizumab biosimilar 7.5 mg/kg and 21 patients 15 mg/kg.
- The safety profile was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies of sintilimab and bevacizumab biosimilar, without new or unexpected safety signals.
- The overall response rate (ORR) was 34% (17/50) and ORRs for the low-dose and high-dose groups were 31% and 38%, respectively.
- The disease control rate (DCR) was 78% (39/50).
- Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 10.5 months (95%CI, 8.4-12.7) and median OS was 20.2 months.
- Further biomarker analysis showed that patients with a high level of CD137 ≥ 31.8 pg/mL have longer PFS (mPFS:14.2 vs. 4.1months, p=0.001) and OS (mOS: NR vs.15.6months, p=0.023).
- In addition, the Tumor immune Microenvironment（TiME）analysis demonstrated that the high density of M1 macrophages (CD68+, CD163-) in stroma was related to higher efficacy (p=0.033), longer PFS (p=0. 024) and OS (p =0.046).