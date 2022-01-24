Bragg Gaming announces Oryx Gaming goes live with Novibet

Jan. 24, 2022 5:55 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) has expanded its reach in the UK market after going live with Novibet.
  • The expanded agreement sees ORYX grow footprint in largest regulated global iGaming market.
  • The partnership with Novibet has seen ORYX’s content made available for Novibet’s players in Greece where the operator holds a leading position; with additional regulated markets set to follow later this year.
  • The launch follows ORYX receiving its UK license in November, enabling it to provide its content to leading brands in the large and established market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.