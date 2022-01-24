Bragg Gaming announces Oryx Gaming goes live with Novibet
Jan. 24, 2022 5:55 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) has expanded its reach in the UK market after going live with Novibet.
- The expanded agreement sees ORYX grow footprint in largest regulated global iGaming market.
- The partnership with Novibet has seen ORYX’s content made available for Novibet’s players in Greece where the operator holds a leading position; with additional regulated markets set to follow later this year.
- The launch follows ORYX receiving its UK license in November, enabling it to provide its content to leading brands in the large and established market.