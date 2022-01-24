DHT Holdings' Co-CEO Trygve P. Munthe to step down
Jan. 24, 2022 6:09 AM ETDHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) announces that Co-CEO Trygve P. Munthe has decided to retire and leave the company on April 8, 2022.
- Erik A. Lind, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: “Trygve, and Co-CEO Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, were the architects and critical contributors in the transformation of DHT from an operating lease tanker company in 2010 to one of the most respected public listed tanker shipping companies with a strong, focused and experienced organization of the highest quality. Together they have executed superbly on our strategy. Trygve leaves DHT in the very capable hands of his business partner Svein alone at its helm.
- Earlier this month, the company announced buyback of 0.3% of its outstanding shares.
- Shares down 0.4% premarket.