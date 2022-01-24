BeiGene reports positive findings from Phase 3 trial of tislelizumab + chemotherapy in gastric cancer
Jan. 24, 2022 6:10 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces positive findings from the Phase 3 RATIONALE 305 trial of tislelizumab versus placebo in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma.
- At the interim analysis, tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy met the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in patients with PD-L1 expression, with additional follow-up needed to assess OS benefits in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population.
- The safety profile of tislelizumab was consistent with that observed in previous trials, with no new safety signals identified.
- A total of 997 patients from 13 countries and regions globally, were enrolled and randomized 1:1 to receive either tislelizumab and chemotherapy or placebo and chemotherapy.