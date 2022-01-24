Greenwich Lifesciences to repurchase stock up to $10M & extend lock-up of insiders for an additional 1 year
Jan. 24, 2022 6:13 AM ETGreenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) to repurchase up to $10M of the company's common stock at any time.
The term of the board authorization of the repurchase program is until March 31, 2023.
In addition, the board has also extended the lock-up of the shares owned by the company’s directors, officers, and existing pre-IPO investors to March 24, 2023 (30 months from date of the Company’s IPO) from March 24, 2022 (18 months from date of the Company’s IPO).
During this period, current officers, directors and certain shareholders will not be able to sell their shares of the company's common stock unless otherwise modified by the board.