Jan. 24, 2022

  • MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announces positive topline results from its U.S. Phase 2 clinical study of EscharEx for the debridement of venous leg ulcers (VLUs).
  • The study randomized 120 patients, of which 119 patients were treated by either EscharEx (n=46), a gel vehicle (n=43), or a non-surgical standard-of-care consisting of either enzymatic or autolytic debridement (n=30).
  • The study met its primary endpoint with high degree of statistical significance.
  • Patients treated with EscharEx demonstrated a higher incidence of complete debridement during the 14-day measurement period within up to 8 applications compared to patients treated with gel vehicle (EscharEx: 63% (29/46) vs. gel vehicle: 30% (13/43), p-value=0.004).
  • After adjusting for pre-specified covariates ascribed to patient baseline characteristics, wound size and age, regions, and sites, EscharEx efficacy superiority remained statistically significant compared to gel vehicle.
  • In addition, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee reviewed the data and no safety concerns were identified.
  • EscharEx was well-tolerated and overall safety was comparable between the arms.
  • Patient follow-up is ongoing and additional data, including secondary and exploratory endpoints as well as additional safety measurements, which will allow further evaluation of clinical benefits, expected in Q2 2022.
  • MDWD currently expects to request an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in H2 2022, to discuss program results and the potential Phase 3 plan for EscharEx.
  • EscharEx is a bioactive therapy for debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds in advanced stages of clinical development.
