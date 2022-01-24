CEO and President Carey Smith is the new chairwoman of Parsons
Jan. 24, 2022
- Parsons Corporation (PSN) elects Carey A. Smith as chairwoman, effective April 14, 2022 succeeding Charles Harrington.
- She will serve as Chairwoman, President, and CEO.
Smith joined Parsons in 2016 as president of the Federal Solutions business. She was promoted to COO in 2018 and then to president and COO in 2019 before being appointed president and CEO in July 2021. She was elected to the company’s board of directors in December 2020.
The board also elected Steven F. Leer to serve as lead independent director effective April 14, 2022, succeeding James “Jim” McGovern.
