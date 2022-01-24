SPI subsidiary debuts its RideZoomers Electric Scooter Retail Shop and Service Center in California
Jan. 24, 2022 6:29 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) subsidiary RideZoomers announced the opening of its first RideZoomers electric scooter retail store and service center in Fremont, California.
- SPI's acquired RideZoomers assets in July 2021. RideZoomers started as a scooter-sharing startup and pivoted to a direct-to-consumer and hardware business model in 2020.
- The Fremont City store is located at 6066 Stevenson Boulevard., Fremont, California, 94538.
- In addition to offering RideZoomer electric scooters, the Fremont store will include a Solar4America showroom displaying the latest available branded on- and off-grid solar, battery, EV charger, and home energy solutions.
- Share are up 1.11% PM.