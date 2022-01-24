SPI subsidiary debuts its RideZoomers Electric Scooter Retail Shop and Service Center in California

Jan. 24, 2022 6:29 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) subsidiary RideZoomers announced the opening of its first RideZoomers electric scooter retail store and service center in Fremont, California.
  • SPI's acquired RideZoomers assets in July 2021. RideZoomers started as a scooter-sharing startup and pivoted to a direct-to-consumer and hardware business model in 2020.
  • The Fremont City store is located at 6066 Stevenson Boulevard., Fremont, California, 94538.
  • In addition to offering RideZoomer electric scooters, the Fremont store will include a Solar4America showroom displaying the latest available branded on- and off-grid solar, battery, EV charger, and home energy solutions.
  • Share are up 1.11% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.