RadNet acquires two Dutch AI companies to address opportunities in lung, prostate cancer diagnosis
Jan. 24, 2022 6:39 AM ETRadNet, Inc. (RDNT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) has acquired two unrelated Dutch technology companies, Aidence Holding B.V., and Quantib B.V., both radiology artificial intelligence (AI) company focusing on clinical solutions for lung cancer screening and prostate cancer and neurodegeneration.
- When combined with RadNet’s existing DeepHealth mammography AI division, the two acquisitions provide RDNT with the basis for future offerings for widespread cancer screening programs for the three most prevalent cancers (breast, prostate and lung).
- Dr. Gregory Sorensen, President of RadNet’s DeepHealth division, will assume leadership responsibility for all of RadNet’s AI initiatives, including those within Aidence and Quantib.