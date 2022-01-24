NIO establishes insurance brokerage firm with registered capital of $8M

  • In order to offer its own insurance services for car owners and after the launch of exclusive insurance for new energy vehicles (NEV) in China, NIO (NYSE:NIO) recently incorporated an insurance brokerage company in Hefei, Anhui province, where it has its China headquarters, as reported by CNEVPost.
  • On Dec.27, 2021, the Shanghai Insurance Exchange launched a NEV insurance trading platform, offering the first batch of NEV insurance products from 12 insurance companies.
  • As per information on data provider Tianyancha, the insurance brokerage has a registered capital of $7.9M.
  • The company is called NIO Insurance Brokers and was founded on Jan.19; its business scope includes insurance brokerage, insurance agency business and insurance valuation business, and is wholly owned by NIO.
  • Currently, NIO offers - Service Free and Insurance Free options which also includes commercial insurance.
  • NIO shares trading 3.5% down premarket
