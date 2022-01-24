Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones futures drop with defensive assets favored
- Stock index futures reverse earlier overnight gains as cash continues to move away from risk.
- Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.4% are down the most, continuing a trend of pressure on growth. S&P futures (SPX) -0.3% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.2% are down a little less.
- Utilities is the best-performing sector premarket, while Consumer Discretionary is down the most. Defensive plays like gold +0.3% and the U.S. dollar +0.2% are gaining.
- Bitcoin is moving closer to $30K, while other cryptos are struggling, in the risk-off move. The Biden Administration is looking to issue an executive order of crypto as soon as February.
- "Looking back, it was a tough last week for markets," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid writes. "After showing a semblance of stability on most days, the S&P 500 index wound up declining late on many days which helped push the index -5.68% lower on the week."
- "The index fell every day of the holiday-shortened week, and every major sector was lower. This marks the third consecutive weekly decline for the S&P, a feat last accomplished in September 2020."
- "The Vix index of volatility increased +9.9pts over the week to 29.1, just below the highs reached on the initial Omicron outbreak."
- Geopolitics are adding to cautious sentiment today on concerns about Russia potentially invading Ukraine. The State Department is ordering U.S. diplomats' families to leave the country.
- "Cynically, one could suggest that this is a diplomatic signal rather than an increase in tensions, demonstrating that the US is taking the situation seriously," UBS Chief Economist Paul Donovan writes.
- Here's what the conflict could mean for the energy sector.