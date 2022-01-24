GOL secures $600M in financing for fleet transformation
Jan. 24, 2022 6:56 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has secured a financing of up to $600M with Castlelake LP to finance the acquisition of new 737 MAX 8 aircraft.
- "The financing for these 737 MAX aircraft initiates a new cycle of value creation in our fleet," said Paulo Kakinoff, CEO. "With favorable market conditions for new MAX aircraft and our strong partnership with Boeing, as one of its largest customers, these aircraft further advance our market leadership position."
- The transaction will comprise 10 finance leases with interest rate of approximately 6% p.a. and two sale-leasebacks.
- The company expects to return up to 18 737 NG aircraft in 2022 and a total of 34 NG aircraft by year-end 2025, which is expected to further reduce unit costs.
- Delivery of these additional 12 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft begins in January 2022, in line with company's plan to accelerate the transformation of its fleet and have half of its aircraft under finance leases by 2026.
- Richard Lark, CFO concluded: "We are in the advantageous position of being able to better optimize our capital structure through diverse access to financing sources via export credit agencies, capital markets and operating leases. This latest aircraft transaction further establishes the financial sustainability of our fleet management and enhances the Company's value for all stakeholders through the increased efficiencies that we'll achieve."