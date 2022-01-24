Merck candidate for chronic cough rejected by FDA
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced that the FDA issued it a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for gefapixant, an experimental therapy for refractory chronic cough (RCC) or unexplained chronic cough (UCC) in adults.
- In the CRL, the federal agency has sought additional information regarding the measurement of the efficacy of the treatment, the company said, adding that the CRL was not related to the safety of gefapixant.
- “We remain committed to advancing gefapixant for patients with refractory or unexplained chronic cough and will work with the FDA to address the agency’s feedback,” Dr. Roy Baynes, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories, remarked.
- The setback in the U.S. comes only days after Japan cleared the treatment, with the trademark LYFNUA, for adults with refractory or unexplained chronic cough.
