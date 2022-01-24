Crypto meltdown: Bitcoin loses half its value since record high
Jan. 24, 2022
- Nothing gets better headlines in the cryptoverse than Bitcoin (BTC-USD) being down 50% from its latest high. Traders are now debating the path forward amid an onslaught of selling pressure in the space, ranging from a bloodbath in the speculative tech sector to a mining and trading ban in Russia. Bitcoin plunged to $34,000 over the weekend (before paring losses), down from its record of almost $68,000 in November, and fell another 7% overnight to crash almost below the $33,000 level.
- Where are the HODLers? While Bitcoin is known to be volatile, the most recent forecasts from Cathie Wood's ARK Invest was calling for a surge to $500K, while MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor saw an eventual "6-handle," or a ride up to $6M. In fact, the latest decline has wiped out more than $600B in market value, and over $1T lost from the aggregate crypto market. Reports also suggest that the Biden administration is preparing to release an initial government-wide strategy for digital assets as soon as February, which could task federal agencies with assessing risks posed by the currencies.
- Cryptos "leave me increasingly feeling like the boy watching the naked emperor passing in procession. So many significant people and institutions are admiring his incredible coat, which is so technically complicated and superior that normal people simply can’t comprehend it and must take it on trust. I would not. In such situations I have learned to prefer avoidance to trust," wrote famed fund manager Jeremy Grantham in a recently issued article, entitled Let The Wild Rumpus Begin.
- Contagion: Other cryptos are also hitting the skids, including Ethereum (ETH-USD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), XRP (XRP-USD), Monero (XMR-USD), Terra (LUNA-USD), Solana (SOL-USD) and Cardano (ADA-USD).