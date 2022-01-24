SAB Bio shares gain after SAB-185 met criteria for advancement to Phase 3 COVID-19 trial
Jan. 24, 2022 6:58 AM ETSAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) reports positive Phase 2 safety and efficacy data demonstrating that SAB-185 met the criteria required for advancement to Phase 3 in the U.S. NIH COVID-19 ACTIV-2 Trial.
- SAB-185 is being assessed in Phase 3 NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-2 COVID trial. It met the criteria for advancement to Phase 3 with Day 3 viral load data from a pre-specified interim data analysis from Phase 2 trial reviewed by the DSMB in September 2021.
- SAB-185 achieved this goal in the interim analysis of the data, as well as in the full data set. The specified threshold was 0.5 log10 copies/ml as measured by nasopharyngeal viral qRT-PCR reduction as defined with a Bayesian posterior probability of at least 0.6.
- The Phase 2 interim analysis showed nasopharyngeal viral qRT-PCR reductions of 1.48 log10 (low dose, Probability 0.91) and 0.67 log10 (high dose, Probability 0.75) versus placebo. The full enrollment Phase 2 data showed viral load reductions of 0.5 log10 versus placebo for both the low and high doses.
- “SAB-185 appeared safe and achieved a key virologic efficacy criterion, despite a change in protocol early in the study that resulted in enrollment comprised predominantly of patients at low-risk of severe disease. The original protocol focused on high-risk patients, who are most likely to benefit from treatment with SAB-185... In the Phase 3 trial, SAB-185 is being assessed in a high-risk population,” said Eddie J. Sullivan, PhD, co-founder, President, and CEO of SAB.
- Sullivan added, “The Phase 3 study in high-risk patients is more than 50% enrolled, and we look forward to those results later this year.”
- Shares up 4.6% premarket at $5.73.