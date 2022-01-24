Ambev is on watch after Citi turns bullish
Jan. 24, 2022 7:01 AM ETAmbev S.A. (ABEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Citi upgrades Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to a Buy rating after having the beer stock slotted at Neutral.
- Analyst Sergio Matsumoto thinks the recent pullback in the Brazilian brewing company's share price presents an attractive entry point for investors due to the secular recovery in sales volume, market share and channel mix taking place. Ambev (ABEV) is called a high-quality defensive name to face noise from Brazilian elections and ongoing impact from the pandemic.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ABEV is at Neutral, but is trending in the right direction with a 7% increase in the last four weeks. Related: What stocks are working in 2022? Anheuser-Busch, Altria, Hershey and Coca-Cola are cruising right along.