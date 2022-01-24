Halliburton announces partial redemption of 3.800% senior notes due 2025
Jan. 24, 2022 7:01 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to redeem $600M out of $1B of outstanding 3.800% Senior Notes due 2025 on February 23, 2022.
- The redemption price for the Notes will consist of the sum of the greater of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding or the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the outstanding Notes discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis at the treasury rate plus 25 basis points and accrued and unpaid interest.
- The company plans to use cash on hand to fund the redemption.
- Earlier today, the company has exceeding expectation of Q4 results and raised dividend to $0.12