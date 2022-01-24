Cian slips 6% on agreement to acquire 100% in SmartDeal
Jan. 24, 2022 7:02 AM ETCian PLC (CIAN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) slips 6% as it subsidiary iRealtor LLC to acquire 100% in SmartDeal, a company which provides e-registration and adjacent services for various types of property deals.
- Cian and SmartDeal have established a partnership earlier in 2021 while developing Cian.
The acquisition of SmartDeal is expected to support Cian’s strategy to expand its end-to-end value proposition for both customers and consumers, allow Cian to further strengthen its online transaction product as well as enrich Cian’s B2B suite of services resulting in an overall enhancement of the product offering.