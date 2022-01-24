Cian slips 6% on agreement to acquire 100% in SmartDeal

  • Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) slips 6% as it subsidiary iRealtor LLC to acquire 100% in SmartDeal, a company which provides e-registration and adjacent services for various types of property deals.
  • Cian and SmartDeal have established a partnership earlier in 2021 while developing Cian.

  • The acquisition of SmartDeal is expected to support Cian’s strategy to expand its end-to-end value proposition for both customers and consumers, allow Cian to further strengthen its online transaction product as well as enrich Cian’s B2B suite of services resulting in an overall enhancement of the product offering.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.