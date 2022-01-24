NexPoint Real Estate Finance to raise $35M in senior notes offering
Jan. 24, 2022 7:04 AM ETNexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) priced its earlier announced underwritten public offering of $35M principal amount of its 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2026.
- The notes were issued at a price of 100.875% of par with a yield to maturity of 5.514%.
- The additional notes are an additional issuance of the company's existing $135M principal amount of its 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2026.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Jan.25.
- Net proceeds to be used for contributing to its operating partnership, NexPoint Real Estate Finance Operating Partnership in exchange for OP units.
- The OP will further use proceeds for acquiring several pipeline investments which consists of multifamily, life sciences and hospitality debt and preferred positions offering attractive risk adjusted returns supported by strong, experienced, and well-known sponsors.