SQZ Bio on go with Phase 1/2 trial of mRNA-based cell therapy for HPV16+ solid tumors
Jan. 24, 2022 7:05 AM ETSQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) announces that the FDA has cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for SQZ-eAPC-HPV, authorizing the company to proceed with initiating a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of the novel cell therapy candidate.
- The company plans to begin its COMMANDER-001 Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SQZ-eAPC-HPV in patients who have HPV16+ solid tumors, including head and neck, cervical, and anal cancers, and have progressed following standard therapies.
- The investigational candidate, which targets E6 and E7 oncoproteins, is being studied as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab.
- The study consists of two parts. The first part is designed to assess safety and tolerability of multiple doses of SQZ-eAPC-HPV in treatment-experienced patients, following a dose escalation scheme for monotherapy, and a dose de-escalation for the combination with pembrolizumab. The second part will assess clinical response in less treatment-experienced patient populations.