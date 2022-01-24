Endeavour Mining beats gold production guidance for 2021
Jan. 24, 2022 7:05 AM ETEndeavour Mining plc (EDVMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Endeavour Mining Corporation (OTCQX:EDVMF) said it produced a record 1.536M ounces of gold in 2021 at an all-in sustaining cost of around $880 per ounce beating the annual guidance of 1,365K-1,495K oz, marking a ninth consecutive year of achieving or beating annual guidance.
It produced 390,000 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 4% over production for the third quarter.
Full year production guidance for 2022 is set at between 1.4M and 1.5M ounces at all-in costs of between $890 and $940 per ounce.
Net cash at year end was $76M.
The company declared a dividend payment of $70M for the second half of 2021 or $0.28/share, taking the total payout for the year to $140M.
Share buybacks also continue.