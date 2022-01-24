Peloton Interactive looks to track back after flurry of negative developments
Jan. 24, 2022 7:13 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is tracking slightly higher as the dramatic developments with the company continue.
- Over the weekend, activist Blackwells Capital LLC was reported to have called on Peloton Interactive (PTON) to fire its chief executive and put itself up for sale. The investor argued that the stationary bike maker could be a good target for a larger technology company of a fitness-oriented firm. On Friday, Peloton (PTON) temporarily halted production of bike and treadmill products due to softer-than-anticipated demand. On the public relations front, Peloton (PTON) took another hit when the Showtime series Billions featured a major character suffering a heart attack while taking a spin class on his Peloton.
- PTON is up 1.15% premarket to $27.65, but stands more than 80% below their 2021 high.
- Read: Peloton's collapse spins up Apple, Nike, Amazon acquisition chatter.