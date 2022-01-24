Juva Life advances cannabis molecule JUVA-041 into pre-clinical development

marijuana leaf

Irina Gutyryak/iStock via Getty Images

  • Juva Life (OTCQB:JUVAF) has advanced JUVA-041 into pre-clinical development.
  • The company said JUVA-041 is a small molecule isolated from cannabis and believes that the observed clinical effects of cannabis are coupled to unappreciated small molecules with selective anti-inflammatory properties.
  • “Our next steps will be to continue our discovery efforts to identify new leads and advance JUVA-019 and JUVA-041 through industry standard pre-clinical inflammatory models and non-clinical tests enabling IND filing," said Sanjeev Gangwar, vice president of chemistry at Juva.
