Juva Life advances cannabis molecule JUVA-041 into pre-clinical development
Jan. 24, 2022 7:14 AM ETJuva Life Inc. (JUVAF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Juva Life (OTCQB:JUVAF) has advanced JUVA-041 into pre-clinical development.
- The company said JUVA-041 is a small molecule isolated from cannabis and believes that the observed clinical effects of cannabis are coupled to unappreciated small molecules with selective anti-inflammatory properties.
- “Our next steps will be to continue our discovery efforts to identify new leads and advance JUVA-019 and JUVA-041 through industry standard pre-clinical inflammatory models and non-clinical tests enabling IND filing," said Sanjeev Gangwar, vice president of chemistry at Juva.