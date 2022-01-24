Ionis/AstraZeneca's eplontersen an Orphan Drug in U.S. for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announces that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to eplontersen, an investigational antisense medicine for the treatment of people living with transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a systemic, progressive and fatal condition.
- Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
- Transthyretin amyloidosis is a slowly progressive condition characterized by the buildup of abnormal deposits of a protein called amyloid (amyloidosis) in the body's organs and tissues.
- In December 2021, Ionis collaborated with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to develop and commercialize eplontersen.