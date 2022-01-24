Sibanye Stillwater pulls out of $1B Brazilian mine deal

Underground train in mine, carts in gold, silver and copper mine.

TomasSereda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) -3.9% pre-market after saying it terminated its $1B deal to buy the Santa Rita nickel mine and Serrote copper-gold mine in Brazil, citing a "geotechnical event" at Santa Rita.
  • Sibanye says it "assessed the event and its effect and has concluded that it is and is reasonably expected to be material and adverse to the business, financial condition, results of operations, the properties, assets, liabilities or operations of Santa Rita."
  • The company had planned to buy Atlantic Nickel, which operates the Santa Rita and Serrote mines, from Appian Capital, and it had represented a significant step in Sibanye's transition from a gold and platinum group metals producer to a diversified miner with a "green metals" portfolio including metals used in electric vehicle batteries.
  • Last week, Sibanye said FY 2021 production from all operating segments finished within guidance despite recent operational stoppages.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.