Sibanye Stillwater pulls out of $1B Brazilian mine deal
Jan. 24, 2022 7:20 AM ETSibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) -3.9% pre-market after saying it terminated its $1B deal to buy the Santa Rita nickel mine and Serrote copper-gold mine in Brazil, citing a "geotechnical event" at Santa Rita.
- Sibanye says it "assessed the event and its effect and has concluded that it is and is reasonably expected to be material and adverse to the business, financial condition, results of operations, the properties, assets, liabilities or operations of Santa Rita."
- The company had planned to buy Atlantic Nickel, which operates the Santa Rita and Serrote mines, from Appian Capital, and it had represented a significant step in Sibanye's transition from a gold and platinum group metals producer to a diversified miner with a "green metals" portfolio including metals used in electric vehicle batteries.
- Last week, Sibanye said FY 2021 production from all operating segments finished within guidance despite recent operational stoppages.