CarGurus is tagged with Buy rating from Needham after dealer checks come in strong

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Needham reiterates a Buy rating on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) after a wave of dealer checks indicate positive trends.
  • Analyst Chris Pierce says the firm noted an uptick in positive responses on CARG after talking to with ~50 auto dealerships to gauge current wholesaling trends on used car lots and to get a sense of where they might be headed. Pierce says the firm gauged awareness and potential interest in adopting CarOffer given CARG's Instant Max Cash Offer retail facing product.
  • The firm reiterates a Buy rating on CARG and assigns a price target of $46 to rep upside potential of 55%. The average Wall Street PT on CarGurus (CARG) is $44.17.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CARG is also flashing Buy.
