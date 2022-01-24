CarGurus is tagged with Buy rating from Needham after dealer checks come in strong
Jan. 24, 2022 7:20 AM ETCarGurus, Inc. (CARG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Needham reiterates a Buy rating on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) after a wave of dealer checks indicate positive trends.
- Analyst Chris Pierce says the firm noted an uptick in positive responses on CARG after talking to with ~50 auto dealerships to gauge current wholesaling trends on used car lots and to get a sense of where they might be headed. Pierce says the firm gauged awareness and potential interest in adopting CarOffer given CARG's Instant Max Cash Offer retail facing product.
- The firm reiterates a Buy rating on CARG and assigns a price target of $46 to rep upside potential of 55%. The average Wall Street PT on CarGurus (CARG) is $44.17.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CARG is also flashing Buy.