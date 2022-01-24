Blue Earth Resources files license applications for fuel sales in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas
Jan. 24, 2022 7:22 AM ETBlue Earth Resources, Inc. (BERI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Blue Earth Resources (OTCPK:BERI) to initiate fuel sales license applications in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.
Customarily, the state regulatory agencies provide approval of the applications within 30 days with the surety bond requirements, after which the company obtains the bond, sends it on to state regulators, who then send back the licenses, allowing fuel to be obtained and sold in the regions.
- The company expects 25% increase in current volumes, largely due to vast Texas market potential.
- Texas is the nation’s largest consumer of fuel at around 15% of total U.S. energy consumption. Louisiana is the second-largest consumer of energy per capita and Arkansas was warranted by Management’s extensive fuel sales history and network in the state.
- “We anticipate revenue to be produced in the regions within our 4th quarter ending February 2022,” commented Gary Ford COO.