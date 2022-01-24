Reliq Health Technologies partners with Data Soft Logic for adding 50K new patients

  • Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) announced an agreement with Data Soft Logic for providing iUGO Care to their existing and new clients.
  • The Data Soft Logic platform is a cloud-based home health and hospice care solution that provides a suite of applications including point of care, billing, scheduling, accounting and human resources.
  • Currently, platform is used by 600+ home health and hospice care agencies across U.S.
  • "Through this partnership, Reliq expects to begin onboarding patients in 2Q22 and to ramp up to adding 50K+ new patients per year to our platform in 2023, at an estimated revenue of $60/patient per month," CEO Dr. Lisa Crossley commented.
