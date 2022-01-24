Innovent's Pemazyre for bile cancer gets approval in Hong Kong

porcorex/E+ via Getty Images

  • Innovent Biologics' (OTCPK:IVBIY) Pemazyre (pemigatinib) was approved by Hong Kong Department of Health to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.
  • Cholangiocarcinoma is a type of cancer that forms in the bile ducts.
  • The approval was backed by data from the FIGHT-202 study.
  • Pemazyre, which was discovered by Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), has been licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
  • Pemazyre is already approved in Taiwan and a new drug applicant has been accepted for review in China.
