Innovent's Pemazyre for bile cancer gets approval in Hong Kong
Jan. 24, 2022 7:28 AM ETInnovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBIY)INCYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Innovent Biologics' (OTCPK:IVBIY) Pemazyre (pemigatinib) was approved by Hong Kong Department of Health to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.
- Cholangiocarcinoma is a type of cancer that forms in the bile ducts.
- The approval was backed by data from the FIGHT-202 study.
- Pemazyre, which was discovered by Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), has been licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
- Pemazyre is already approved in Taiwan and a new drug applicant has been accepted for review in China.