FDA puts clinical hold on Viking Therapeutics' Phase 1b trial of VK0214 in X-ALD
Jan. 24, 2022 7:30 AM ETViking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) announces that its Phase 1b clinical trial of VK0214 in patients with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD) has been placed on clinical hold by the FDA.
- The Agency has requested an additional preclinical study prior to continuing the Phase 1b study of VK0214 in X-ALD. The request is not due to any findings from ongoing or previously completed studies.
- The company expects to provide the information to the FDA in Q2.
- VKTX was recently informed that the FDA considers the ongoing trial to be a Phase 2 trial rather than a Phase 1b. As a Phase 2 trial a rodent genotoxicity study is required prior to continuation. The company had planned to conduct this study prior to Phase 2 and will now accelerate its execution.
- X-ALD is a rare and often fatal metabolic disorder characterized by a breakdown in the protective barriers surrounding brain and nerve cells; a process known as demyelination.
- Shares down 6.8% premarket at $3.55.