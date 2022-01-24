FDA puts clinical hold on Viking Therapeutics' Phase 1b trial of VK0214 in X-ALD

  • Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) announces that its Phase 1b clinical trial of VK0214 in patients with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD) has been placed on clinical hold by the FDA.
  • The Agency has requested an additional preclinical study prior to continuing the Phase 1b study of VK0214 in X-ALD. The request is not due to any findings from ongoing or previously completed studies.
  • The company expects to provide the information to the FDA in Q2.
  • VKTX was recently informed that the FDA considers the ongoing trial to be a Phase 2 trial rather than a Phase 1b. As a Phase 2 trial a rodent genotoxicity study is required prior to continuation. The company had planned to conduct this study prior to Phase 2 and will now accelerate its execution.
  • X-ALD is a rare and often fatal metabolic disorder characterized by a breakdown in the protective barriers surrounding brain and nerve cells; a process known as demyelination.
  • Shares down 6.8% premarket at $3.55.
