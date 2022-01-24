DraftKings attracts higher estimates from BofA but New York tax rate is seen as a drag on profits
Jan. 24, 2022 7:31 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America lifts estimates on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to adjust for the strong start in New York. The firm sees Q4 revenue estimate of $446M (+108% Q/Q, +39% Y/Y) vs. the implied guidance of $437M at the midpoint. BofA sees 2022 revenue of $2.12B.
- Importantly, BofA also updates its total addressable market forecast and out-year forecasts higher for the timing of state launches and recent data.
- "Our total North Am. Digital GGR TAM forecast rises by +5% in 2022/2023, with upside in New York offsetting later than expected openings in Maryland, Ohio and Massachusetts."
- BofA keeps a Neutral rating on DKNG as it says current valuation levels leave limited upside potential. The high tax rate in New York is also noted to be a near-term drag for DKNG as it may weigh on gross margins and profitability.
- Shares of DKNG are down 2.72% premarket to $18.93 vs. the 52-week range of $19.33 to $74.38.