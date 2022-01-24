DraftKings attracts higher estimates from BofA but New York tax rate is seen as a drag on profits

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2021 to 2022. Development to success and motivation.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bank of America lifts estimates on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to adjust for the strong start in New York. The firm sees Q4 revenue estimate of $446M (+108% Q/Q, +39% Y/Y) vs. the implied guidance of $437M at the midpoint. BofA sees 2022 revenue of $2.12B.
  • Importantly, BofA also updates its total addressable market forecast and out-year forecasts higher for the timing of state launches and recent data.
  • "Our total North Am. Digital GGR TAM forecast rises by +5% in 2022/2023, with upside in New York offsetting later than expected openings in Maryland, Ohio and Massachusetts."
  • BofA keeps a Neutral rating on DKNG as it says current valuation levels leave limited upside potential. The high tax rate in New York is also noted to be a near-term drag for DKNG as it may weigh on gross margins and profitability.
  • Shares of DKNG are down 2.72% premarket to $18.93 vs. the 52-week range of $19.33 to $74.38.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.