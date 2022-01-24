Charter Communications upgraded to outperform at RBC, sees 20% upside

Spectrum cable, internet and TV consumer store. Spectrum is part of Charter Communications.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is getting some positive commentary from Wall Street, as RBC Capital upgraded the stock, noting the 31% plunge since August is overdone.
  • Analyst Kutgun Maral upgraded the stock to outperform, but lowered the price target to $690 from $770, noting that the company's fundamentals will be "pressured" from telecom fiber and fixed wireless, the concerns over growth are "overblown."
  • "Meanwhile, we are 3.5%/4.0% ahead of consensus 2022/2023E EBITDA as moderating subscriber growth drives a lower cost structure, and we see upside to [free cash flow] and buybacks as well barring massive investments with mobile," Maral explained in a note to investors.
  • Charter shares are higher in pre-market trading, changing hands at $574.01, a gain of nearly 1%.
  • Maral added that it's likely that investor sentiment will "remain negative until there's greater visibility into improving broadband subs," but shares are "de-risked" at this point in time, with expectations that EBITDA and free cash flow could rise and provide "downside support."
  • Earlier this month, Charter Communications (CHTR) said that its marketing chief, Jon Hargis, would retire later this year.
