TScan gets FDA nod to start clinical studies for TSC-100 in leukemia patients
Jan. 24, 2022 7:37 AM ETTScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) announced that the FDA cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for TSC-100 in the treatment of hematologic malignancies in those who are undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT).
- With the FDA nod to start clinical studies, the company plans to submit the clinical protocol to Institutional Review Boards (IRB) for the initial trial sites and start dosing the patients in H1 2022.
- “We are looking forward to initiating our Phase 1 multi-arm clinical trial in the first half of this year, with preliminary data expected in the second half of 2022,” CEO David Southwell said. “We will be opening the TSC-101 arm upon FDA clearance of the TSC-101 IND.”
- TSC-101 and TSC-100 are part of TScan’s (TCRX) programs for T-cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) targeting the prevention of relapse in leukemia patients following hematopoietic cell transplants. The IND for TSC-101 was filed in December, the company said early this month.