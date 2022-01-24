Nabors secures $350M in new revolving credit facility
Jan. 24, 2022 7:38 AM ETNabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) secured $350M revolving credit facility which matures on Jan.21, 2026 and it replaces the company's 2018 revolving credit facility, which would have matured on Oct. 11, 2023.
- The new credit facility has an accordion feature to increase the credit facility capacity up to an additional $100M.
- It also provides a basket for additional indebtedness, including term loans and letters of credit, up to $150M, secured by liens, which may include liens on the collateral securing the credit facility.
- Also, if there is future increases in consolidated net tangible assets, a grower basket for term loans up to $100M, secured by liens on assets outside the credit facility's collateral.
- The credit facility requires that - Nabors Delaware's existing 5.1% and 5.5% senior notes, both due 2023, and 5.75% senior notes due 2025 - be repaid at least 90 days before each note's applicable maturity date.
- Also, the the extent that $143.6M or more principal amount of the 0.75% senior exchangeable notes due 2024 remains outstanding 90 days prior to its maturity date, Nabors must defease or refinance said notes.
- The new facility, even if fully drawn, allows the company to issue up to ~$430M of additional senior priority guaranteed notes.