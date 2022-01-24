Nabors secures $350M in new revolving credit facility

Finance and Investment concept

Foryou13/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) secured $350M revolving credit facility which matures on Jan.21, 2026 and it replaces the company's 2018 revolving credit facility, which would have matured on Oct. 11, 2023.
  • The new credit facility has an accordion feature to increase the credit facility capacity up to an additional $100M.
  • It also provides a basket for additional indebtedness, including term loans and letters of credit, up to $150M, secured by liens, which may include liens on the collateral securing the credit facility.
  • Also, if there is future increases in consolidated net tangible assets, a grower basket for term loans up to $100M, secured by liens on assets outside the credit facility's collateral.
  • The credit facility requires that - Nabors Delaware's existing 5.1% and 5.5% senior notes, both due 2023, and 5.75% senior notes due 2025 - be repaid at least 90 days before each note's applicable maturity date.
  • Also, the the extent that $143.6M or more principal amount of the 0.75% senior exchangeable notes due 2024 remains outstanding 90 days prior to its maturity date, Nabors must defease or refinance said notes.
  • The new facility, even if fully drawn, allows the company to issue up to ~$430M of additional senior priority guaranteed notes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.