Verona Pharma completes enrollment in phase 3 trial of lung disease therapy ensifentrine
Jan. 24, 2022 7:40 AM ETVerona Pharma plc (VRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) completed enrollment with more than 800 patients in a phase 3 trial called ENHANCE-2, evaluating ensifentrine as maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a type of lung disease.
- The company expects top-line data from ENHANCE-2 in Q3 and ENHANCE-1 around the end of 2022.
- The company noted that subject to positive results, it will file a new drug application with the U.S Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2023.