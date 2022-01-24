Verona Pharma completes enrollment in phase 3 trial of lung disease therapy ensifentrine

Human lungs on scientific background.3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) completed enrollment with more than 800 patients in a phase 3 trial called ENHANCE-2, evaluating ensifentrine as maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a type of lung disease.
  • The company expects top-line data from ENHANCE-2 in Q3 and ENHANCE-1 around the end of 2022.
  • The company noted that subject to positive results, it will file a new drug application with the U.S Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2023.
