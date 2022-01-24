Enerflex to buy Exterran in all-stock deal valued at $735M

Roughnecks and wire line tools

claffra/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) +47% pre-market after Enerflex (OTCPK:ENRFF) says it will acquire the company in an all-stock transaction that values Exterran at ~$735M, an 18% premium to Exterran's enterprise value as at January 21.
  • In a deal representing an implied combined enterprise value of ~$1.5B, Enerflex will buy all of the outstanding Exterran common shares on the basis of 1.021 Enerflex shares for each outstanding Exterran share, resulting in ~124M Enerflex common shares outstanding upon closing.
  • Enerflex expects the deal will roughly double adjusted EBITDA and be more than 50% accretive to cash flow per share and 50% accretive to earnings per share, with pro forma estimated 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $360M-$400M including synergies.
  • The new Enerflex will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and intends to apply to for a listing on the NYSE or Nasdaq.
  • Exterran, "despite a falling backlog, will continue to invest in water midstream operation in the international business," Badsha Chowdhury writes in a recent analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.