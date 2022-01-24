Enerflex to buy Exterran in all-stock deal valued at $735M
- Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) +47% pre-market after Enerflex (OTCPK:ENRFF) says it will acquire the company in an all-stock transaction that values Exterran at ~$735M, an 18% premium to Exterran's enterprise value as at January 21.
- In a deal representing an implied combined enterprise value of ~$1.5B, Enerflex will buy all of the outstanding Exterran common shares on the basis of 1.021 Enerflex shares for each outstanding Exterran share, resulting in ~124M Enerflex common shares outstanding upon closing.
- Enerflex expects the deal will roughly double adjusted EBITDA and be more than 50% accretive to cash flow per share and 50% accretive to earnings per share, with pro forma estimated 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $360M-$400M including synergies.
- The new Enerflex will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and intends to apply to for a listing on the NYSE or Nasdaq.
- Exterran, "despite a falling backlog, will continue to invest in water midstream operation in the international business," Badsha Chowdhury writes in a recent analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.