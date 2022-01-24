Nasdaq is on track for its worst January ever as volatility gets to 'panic'
Jan. 24, 2022 8:35 AM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), VIXNDX, SP500, SPY, TIP, ACWI, COMP.INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) -1.5% are facing the most selling pressure again this morning following a week that put that index and the Nasdaq Composite firmly into correction territory.
- The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) dropped 7.5% last week, notching the biggest week of losses since March 20 in just four trading days.
- The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) sank 7.6% and is 63 days into the drop from its highs, off 14.3%, according to Bespoke Investment Group.
- The average Nasdaq Composite correction since the Financial Crisis is 52 days, with a 15.2% decline, Bespoke says. In the last correction that started in February 2021, the index fell 10.5% in just 24 days. (See chart at bottom.)
- It is "easily on pace" for the worst January ever, down 12% now, ahead of a 9.9% drop in January 2008, Bespoke adds.
- The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is down 7.8% for January with just six trading days left, not a good sign for those who believe in the January Indicator, where the yearly trend follows the first month in the broader market.
- A jump in real rates since the start of the year has hit long duration growth stocks. The 10-year U.S. TIPS yield (NYSEARCA:TIP) has gone from -1.2% to -0.6% in short order.
- BofA Securities Chief Market Strategist Michael Hartnett recommends shorting tech/Nasdaq in the latest Flow Show note, "on higher rates/bloated weightings. (note investors may be 'less bullish' on growth stocks but tech & healthcare = huge 43% of ACWI (NASDAQ:ACWI) vs 24% in '08, while banks & energy = smaller 19% of ACWI vs 36% in '06)."
- The 14,000 level is "supremely important for the Nasdaq to hold in Q1, Hartnett adds. It broke below that level for the first time since June in Friday's selloff.
- "The Vix index of volatility increased +9.9pts over (last) week to 29.1, just below the highs reached on the initial Omicron outbreak," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid notes.
- The S&P VIX Index (VIX) +7% is up again this morning to nearly 31.
- That was "the first statistically valid level of market panic on Friday, and recent (1 year) history says 36 is the next VIX level to watch for," DataTrek Research writes.
- "If you are trading this market, we continue to advise caution," DataTrek says. "Clarity on Fed policy will not come until Wednesday’s FOMC meeting, and even then commentary from the Fed and Chair Powell may be insufficient to calm investors."
- "If we were running a trading book here, we’d only be nibbling at a 28 VIX and saving plenty of capital to scale into positions if and when the VIX hits 36, 44, and (in a true meltdown) 52," they add.
- J.P. Morgan's Marko Kolanovic has a more bullish take and says rates have a long way to go before they are a real headwind for equities.