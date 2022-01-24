Gold Royalty secures credit facility for up to $25M

  • Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) enters into a definitive credit agreement with the Bank of Montreal providing for a $10M secured revolving credit facility with additional $15M option.
  • The proceeds from facility will be available for general corporate purposes, acquisitions and investments, and will bear interest at base rate plus margin of 3%.
  • The facility will mature on March 31, 2023.
  • Commenting on the company's growth, CEO David Garofalo says "In less than one year, we have launched a successful IPO that raised over US$90 million, completed over US$500 million of mergers with three peer companies and proposed the acquisition of a fourth that would see our royalty portfolio grow to 200 royalties, with the majority of our assets located in the tier one jurisdictions of Nevada, Quebec and Australia."
  • Stock is up 1.6% in premarket trading.
  • Earlier, Gold Royalty declares inaugural dividend of $0.01/share
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.