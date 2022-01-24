Gold Royalty secures credit facility for up to $25M
Jan. 24, 2022 7:46 AM ETGold Royalty Corp. (GROY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) enters into a definitive credit agreement with the Bank of Montreal providing for a $10M secured revolving credit facility with additional $15M option.
- The proceeds from facility will be available for general corporate purposes, acquisitions and investments, and will bear interest at base rate plus margin of 3%.
- The facility will mature on March 31, 2023.
- Commenting on the company's growth, CEO David Garofalo says "In less than one year, we have launched a successful IPO that raised over US$90 million, completed over US$500 million of mergers with three peer companies and proposed the acquisition of a fourth that would see our royalty portfolio grow to 200 royalties, with the majority of our assets located in the tier one jurisdictions of Nevada, Quebec and Australia."
- Stock is up 1.6% in premarket trading.
