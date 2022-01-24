Arista Networks upgraded at Citigroup, recent pullback provides 26% upside
Jan. 24, 2022 7:50 AM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is getting an upgrade on Wall Street, as Citigroup raised its rating on the stock, noting that the recent sell-off has provided a good buying opportunity for investors.
- Analyst Jim Suva raised his rating to buy from neutral and kept the $150 price target, noting that the 17% decline year-to-date occurred, despite the fact that Arista's fundamentals are "strong," as capital expenditure spending for its customers is increasing.
- Arista (ANET) shares are rising in pre-market, gaining slightly more than 1% to $120.01.
- "The stock is not a cheap value stock but is our top high growth stock," Suva wrote in a note to clients. "We see several positive catalysts ahead."
- Earlier this month, Evercore said that Arista Networks (ANET) is likely to be the main beneficiary for increased IT networking spend, as well as its exposure to Amazon, Meta Platforms, Google and Apple.