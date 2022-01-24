Hayward holdings slips 5% as prelim 4Q and FY21 net sales expected below consensus and share repurchase of $4.08M
Jan. 24, 2022 7:50 AM ETHayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) slips 5.4% as 4Q net sales is expected to be in the range of $348M to $354M (consensus of $364.46M) compared to $261M for 4Q20.
- FY21 net sales is expected to be to be in the range of $1.39B to $1.40B (consensus of $1.41B) compared to $875M for FY20.
- 4Q net income is expected to be in the range of $51M to $59M compared to $19M for 4Q20.
- FY21 net income is expected to be in the range of of $191M million to $199M compared to $43M for FY20.
- 4Q adj. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $102M to $107M compared to $74M in 4Q20 resulting in an adj. EBITDA margin of 29.3% to 30.3% or an expansion of 103 to 196 basis points.
- FY21 adj. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $418M to $423M compared to $232M for FY20 resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.9% to 30.2% or an expansion of 342 to 365 basis points.
- In addition, as part of the company’s previously announced $450M share repurchase program, the company has agreed to repurchase 4.08M shares of common stock from certain affiliates of the company’s controlling shareholders.