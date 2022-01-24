HCW Biologics announces FDA clearance to start Phase 1 trial for lead asset in solid tumors
Jan. 24, 2022 7:53 AM ETHCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) has added ~11.4% in the pre-market after announcing that Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota received the FDA clearance to proceed with a Phase 1 trial to evaluate the company’s lead drug candidate, HCW9218.
- The trial sponsored by the Masonic Cancer Center will study HCW9218 in patients with advanced solid tumors with progressive disease after prior chemotherapies.
- HCW9218 is an injectable drug designed to attack cancer cells with the activation of desired immune responses and simultaneous blockade of unwanted immunosuppressive activities.
- “Because the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment limits the success of current therapies, there is a critical need for novel immune based therapies for advanced solid tumors,” noted Dr. Melissa A. Geller, Principal Investigator of the clinical trial.
In October, HCW (HCWB) shares spiked on the announcement of FDA nod to start clinical trial for HCW9218 in advanced pancreatic cancer.