Lantern Pharma up 11% on Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug tag for LP-184 for ATRT

Brain Maze Cerebral Behavior

ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) gains 11% premarket following an announcement that the FDA has granted both Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for its drug candidate LP-184 for the treatment of pediatric patients with Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT), an aggressive and rapidly growing form of cancer of the central nervous system.
  • Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
  • Rare Pediatric Disease status provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.
  • LP-184 is being developed for multiple targeted oncology indications. Lantern Pharma intends to further advance LP-184 as a a potential new therapy across a range of genetically defined solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer, GBM (Glioblastoma Multiforme) and ATRT.
  • The FDA has previously granted LP-184 Orphan Drug tag for the treatment of GBM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.