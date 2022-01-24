Lantern Pharma up 11% on Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug tag for LP-184 for ATRT
Jan. 24, 2022 7:53 AM ETLantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) gains 11% premarket following an announcement that the FDA has granted both Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for its drug candidate LP-184 for the treatment of pediatric patients with Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT), an aggressive and rapidly growing form of cancer of the central nervous system.
- Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
- Rare Pediatric Disease status provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.
- LP-184 is being developed for multiple targeted oncology indications. Lantern Pharma intends to further advance LP-184 as a a potential new therapy across a range of genetically defined solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer, GBM (Glioblastoma Multiforme) and ATRT.
- The FDA has previously granted LP-184 Orphan Drug tag for the treatment of GBM.